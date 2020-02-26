Universa (UTNP) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $2,211.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.