Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.30-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.96-12.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

