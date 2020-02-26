Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Given $27.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Insurance an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UVE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,844,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463,553 shares in the company, valued at $41,872,251.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

