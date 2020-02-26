Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 144,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,322. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

