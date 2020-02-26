Uquid Coin Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

