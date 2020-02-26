US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 23,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

