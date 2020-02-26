USD Partners (USDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USDP opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $257.51 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.41. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.61%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.