USDK Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.69 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $33.06 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

