Utrust Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $816,506.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

