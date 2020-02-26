V Systems Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

V Systems' official website is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

