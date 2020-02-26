Valerie Kay Sells 1,900 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $23,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,635.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $22,876.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $24,548.00.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 1,148,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,716. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.