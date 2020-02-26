Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 44,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $626.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

