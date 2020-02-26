Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 273,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.