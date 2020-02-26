Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VNDA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The firm has a market cap of $626.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

