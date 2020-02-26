Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,523. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

