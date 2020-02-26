Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $168,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 1,391,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,138,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.