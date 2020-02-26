Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is National Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 1,391,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,138,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

