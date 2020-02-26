Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

