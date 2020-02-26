Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 25,217,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,543,510. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

