Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is National Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,687,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,000,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,107,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,969,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.45. 52,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,648. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.