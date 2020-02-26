Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,648. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

