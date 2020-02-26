Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Lessened by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,597. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.