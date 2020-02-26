Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $47,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,895. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

