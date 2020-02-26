Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $80,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 16,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,776. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

