Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.83 and a 12-month high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.