Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

