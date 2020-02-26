Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

VOO traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.85. The company had a trading volume of 655,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

