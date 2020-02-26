Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.73. 2,482,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

