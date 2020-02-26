Velas (VLX) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $972,868.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,062,121,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,039,175 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

