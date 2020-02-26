Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Venator Materials in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNTR. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

VNTR opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

