Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 407,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 198,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,923,000 after acquiring an additional 197,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

