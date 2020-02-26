Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,623 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Veracyte worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 15,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $405,705.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,245.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,211,445 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

