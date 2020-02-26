Vereit (NYSE:VER) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vereit (NYSE:VER) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.64-0.66 for the period.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of VER opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

