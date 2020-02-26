Vereit (VER) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vereit (NYSE: VER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

2/15/2020 – Vereit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

2/11/2020 – Vereit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..

2/10/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Vereit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

1/24/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

VER opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

