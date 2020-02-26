Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.30 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Verge has a market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00701632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007590 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000234 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,189,167,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Graviex, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Huobi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

