VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0339 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $5,797.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040247 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,792.91 or 1.00915734 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053965 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000650 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000489 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,564,576 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

