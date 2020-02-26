VeriME (VME) Price Hits $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00045872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00480894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.12 or 0.06278482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059474 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011231 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.