Veritone (VERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VERI stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Veritone has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.