Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,819,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,830,272. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

