Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and $335,693.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003103 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Coinroom.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,821.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.02584951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.03633909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00697080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00804458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00087662 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00581804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,616,997 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, QBTC, Bittylicious, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

