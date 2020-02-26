Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $2,463,003.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,550 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $2,463,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VRTX stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.04. 1,578,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,736. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.