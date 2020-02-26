Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $28,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,236,000 after purchasing an additional 385,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 518,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,518,000 after purchasing an additional 161,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $231.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,626. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,252 shares of company stock valued at $23,499,213. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

