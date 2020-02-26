Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price

News coverage about Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Perseus Mining earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Perseus Mining stock opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

