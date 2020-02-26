Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price

News coverage about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

TSE:MSI opened at C$33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 111.27. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$26.09 and a twelve month high of C$35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

