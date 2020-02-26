Viacoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $90,622.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002156 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Coinroom and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00677563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007672 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,675 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Coinroom, Poloniex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

