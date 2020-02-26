ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

VSAT opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.80. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

