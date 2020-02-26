Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,952 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,968,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 83,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

