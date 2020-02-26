Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,322 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,398. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.