Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Virco Mfg. worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 11,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,000. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

