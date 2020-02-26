Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $390.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $14,190,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

